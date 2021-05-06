Putnam Museum partners with diverse organizations to update history exhibit

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Putnam Museum and Science Center, along with The Friends of Martin Luther King Interpretive Center, The League of United Latin American Citizens, and Azubuike African American Council for The Arts have partnered together to update the museum’s local history exhibit with diversity and inclusion in mind.

The organizations are doing it all with help from the United Way.

In February 2021, The United Way announced 25 local organizations would be awarded $275,000 in grants as part of the United for Equity fund to “help reduce and prevent racial inequities in education, income, and health.”

The Putnam received $45,000 to distribute among the three local organizations to work on the project.

“The exhibit had been installed in 1985 and so there was a lot of work to be done to kind of catch up the story of our local history,” says Rachael Mullins, Putnam’s President, and CEO.

The organizations are working together to dive into Quad Cities history.

“I think that for most communities, the public record is one that may not represent the complete community. And I think that as we’ve looked at our collection and rebuilt our collection to make sure that our community is better represented, we’re finding more and more of these wonderful stories and rich biographies, artifacts that represent our community that may not have been part of the public record previously. So they may not be represented in collection, they may not be in museums or archives. They may be in home chests or the family bible and it’s all great stories and representative of our community. So this work is really about trying to fill the gaps of history,” says Mullins.

The Putnam will preview the updated history exhibit this summer.

