Quad Cities River Bandits offers incentive to getting vaccinated at Saturday’s clinic

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The supervisor of Scott County, Ken Croken, on Thursday announced the Quad Cities River Bandits will offer an incentive for those who get vaccinated at Modern Woodmen Park this Saturday.

The clinic will be May 8 and will be from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Those who receive a vaccination will get a free game ticket voucher.

“Fewer than 30% of all Quad Citians are now fully vaccinated, less than both the national and state rates,” Croken said “Health experts agree that we must achieve a much higher rate of vaccination in order to resume normal levels of social interaction and economic activity, fully and safely. More importantly, time is of the essence as coronavirus variants continue to evolve and spread further.”

Croken announced the River Bandits organization is partnering with the Scott County Health Department to offer the Johnson & Johnson vaccine during Saturday’s event.

“No appointment necessary,” Croken added. “Nationwide, health officials have reported a growing public preference for walk-in clinics, rather than scheduled appointments. For many, it will be easier to simply “show-up” at the baseball stadium on Saturday; get a single shot; and get back to their busy lives without taking time away from normal work hours and other responsibilities.”

The clinic is open to all, you do not need to be a Scott County resident.

The Johnson & Johnson vaccine has been approved for those 18-years-old and older and the shot is given free-of-charge.

All those receiving the shot on Saturday also will receive a voucher that can be redeemed for a free general admission ticket to any River Bandits home game.

“Nothing is more important to this organization than the health and well-being of our neighbors across the Quad Cities,” River Bandits owner Dave Heller said. “We hope the free game ticket might be just the added ‘push’ people need to do what needs doing to restore the public health and economic vitality of the community we love.”

