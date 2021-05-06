Advertisement

Scattered showers this morning

Another rain chance returns Saturday evening
By Meteorologist Kevin Phelps
Published: May. 6, 2021 at 3:19 AM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
QUAD CITIES, IA/IL - Scattered showers will work their way through the area this morning and be east of the Mississippi river around 7AM. Clouds will linger into the afternoon, but late day sunshine should get temps back into the mid and low 60s. Gusty NW winds will usher in the 40s overnight into Friday morning. We will see plenty of sun on Friday which will once again lead to a nice afternoon with highs in the mid to upper 60s. Saturday into Sunday still has a lot of uncertainty in terms of rain. Right now, it appears rain is likely along and south of I-80 Saturday night into Sunday morning, but the amounts aren’t known. The spread is from a few one hundredths of an inch to over an inch. Quieter weather moves in early next week with lots of sunshine and highs in the 60s.

TODAY: Morning showers. High: 61º. Wind: NW 10-20 mph.

TONIGHT: Clear. Low: 44°. Wind: NW 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Sunny. High: 66º.

