Scott Noyd, Rock Island County Board Member, passes away

ROCK ISLAND Co., Illinois (KWQC) - Scott Noyd, the 3rd District in Rock Island County’s representative on the County Board, has passed away.

The news of Noyd’s passing was announced by the Rock Island County Democrats Facebook page, saying the board member would, “be missed by many.”

It is with great sadness, we announce the loss of our friend, brother and County Board member Scott Noyd. He will be missed by many. Rest in peace. Posted by Rock Island County Democrats on Wednesday, May 5, 2021

In a post on her Facebook page, Rock Island County State’s Attorney Dora Villareal said of the board member, “I am thankful I had the chance to get to know you Scott, you will be missed.”

Noyd was appointed to the Rock Island County Board in 2016, and his current term was scheduled to run until November 2022. Before his passing, he served in both Committee of the Whole and in Finance and Personnel committees for the county board.

Noyd was also the Secretary-Treasurer for UFCW Local 431 per the union’s website.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.