Sterling police search for missing woman, still searching for murder suspect

STERLING, Ill. (KWQC) - Police in Sterling say they are looking for a woman who has been reported as missing/endangered nationwide.

Police say 24-year-old Olivia J. Sheley, of Sterling, was last seen on Sunday, May 2, in Sterling. She is described as being 5′6, weighing 160 pounds and has long brown hair and brown eyes. Police say she has a cherry blossom tattoo on her torso and the date of 11-22-11 tattooed on her collarbone.

Sheley may be in the company of 35-year-old Michael W.T. Bennett, also of Sterling. Police are also searching for Bennett, who is wanted in connection with a fatal shooting that took place on May 1.

Police say Sheley is not a suspect in the murder investigation at this time, however, police say they would like to talk with her regarding the circumstances of the murder.

Officials say they responded to the 900 block of West 19th Street around 9:36 p.m. for a call of a man being shot on May 1. The victim has been identified as 39-year-old Joshua Hamrick.

As officers arrived on the scene, they found Hamrick in a backyard. They reportedly provided medical attention at the scene and transported him to a local hospital where Hamrick was pronounced dead.

Police identified the suspect as Bennett. There is an arrest warrant for first-degree murder with a bond set at 2 million dollars for Bennett.

There are no known vehicles or means of travel for either Bennett or Sheley according to officials.

Anyone with information or knowledge of Bennett or Sheley’s whereabouts is asked to call the Sterling Police Department at 815-632-6640 ext. 5, Whiteside County Crimestoppers at 815-625-7867 or their local law enforcement agency.

