The motivation behind Cayne Smiths monster season for UT

Published: May. 6, 2021 at 12:47 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - United Township RB Cayne Smith had an incredible shortened spring season for the Panthers. In six games he rushed for 1,428 yards and 21 rushing touchdowns (238 yards per game). He has dreams to play football at the next level but will need to take a longer path to get there. Thanks to motivation and guidance from his father, he’s on the right track to achieve his goals.

