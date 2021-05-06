Advertisement

TV6 wins regional Murrow Award for overall excellence

KWQC-TV6 is honored to accept the Regional Edward R. Murrow Award for Overall Excellence 2021.
By KWQC Staff
Published: May. 6, 2021 at 12:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
The Radio Television Digital News Association announced the award winners, Thursday, including the coveted Overall Excellence award given to one station in each of its 14 regions for their work on-air and on their digital platforms.

Now, KWQC-TV6 will advance to the National Murrow Award competition.

“This is an incredible honor for TV6, especially during a challenging year,” said Susan Ramsett, the Vice President and General Manager of KWQC-TV6. “In addition to our team’s steadfast commitment to Journalism and meaningful community service, this is also a tribute to all those who allowed us to tell their stories and support their initiatives in 2020. And, we’re just getting started.”

“This past year, the TV6 team not only had to navigate through obstacles like working remotely; we also, like our viewers, personally felt the impact of the heartbreaking and inspiring stories we told, " said Stephanie Hedrick, the KWQC-TV6 News Director. “We were able to get through it thanks to the trust of our viewers.”

“Local journalists across the country guided Americans through a pandemic, ongoing racial reckoning and a fraught election cycle, despite facing unprecedented operational challenges and an astonishing number of physical attacks during 2020,” said Dan Shelley, RTDNA Executive Director and Chief Operating Officer. “The persistence of the regional Murrow Award winners we recognize today is a testament to these journalists’ commitment to their First Amendment duty.”

To watch the KWQC-TV6 entry submitted, click on this link.

KWQC-TV6 is one of 26 stations owned by Gray Media Group to earn Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards in various categories.

