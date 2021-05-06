United Way launches Rise United, community goal for ‘transformative change’

QUAD CITIES (KWQC) - On Thursday morning United Way launched Rise United, a community goal for “transformative change” in areas of education, income and health by 2030.

United Way Quad Cities revealed its “blueprint” that will ensure students graduate from high school prepared for success in their future.

President and CEO of United Way, Rene Gellerman, outlined the set of 10-year community goals known as Rise United to a socially distanced audience featuring members of the John Deere leadership team, educators, mayors and others representing the private and public sectors.

“United Way has an unwavering vision that all Quad Citizens, regardless of race or ZIP code, should have the opportunity and access to achieve their full potential,” Gellerman said. “These specific, measurable goals will guide our investments, programs and partnerships for the next 10 years in order for us to deliver on this vision.”

Rise United, the product of a broad spectrum of community partners, aims to advance racial equity in the areas of education, income and health. Officials in a release say the plan calls for “tackling root causes of systemic barriers to success, according to Mara Downing, incoming United Way Board Chair and Vice President of Global Brand and Communications at John Deere.”

“We’ve all learned the value of human connection – perhaps even more so in the past year – the value of serving those in the world around us,” Downing said. “That’s why I support Rise United because it carries with it a message of more than hope. It is a set of achievable goals to build a stronger, more equitable Quad Cities. When we Rise United, we give every student the education they deserve, help all students find a job that utilizes their talents and prove health is the greatest wealth of all.”

You can read more from their announcement at this link.

