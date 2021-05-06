Advertisement

Walt Disney World to end temperature checks for staff, guests

Disney announced on its website Wednesday it is ending temperature checks for staff and guests...
Disney announced on its website Wednesday it is ending temperature checks for staff and guests at its Orlando parks.(Disney via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: May. 6, 2021 at 8:43 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORLANDO, Fla. (CNN) - Walt Disney World Resort is making a slight change to its COVID-19 guidelines.

Disney announced on Wednesday it is ending temperature checks for staff and guests at its Orlando parks.

Disney said it came to the decision following the advice of the CDC and local health officials.

The on-site temperature screenings for cast members will end on May 8 and on May 16 for guests.

Disney still requires park reservations to limit capacity, and face coverings must be worn in the parks.

Universal Orlando Resort also announced it is ending temperature checks at their parks. The parks’ social distancing requirements have also been adjusted from 6 feet to 3 feet.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scott County Attorney Mike Walton announced Henry Earl Dinkins is being charged in connection...
Henry Dinkins charged with murder, kidnapping in Breasia Terrell’s death
13-year-old identified after fatal traffic accident with Moline Police vehicle. (KWQC)
13-year-old identified after fatal traffic accident with Moline Police vehicle
Treshonda M. Pollion, 24, of Davenport, is charged with second-degree murder in a shooting Oct....
Woman pleads guilty in fatal Davenport Chuck E. Cheese shooting
An accident blocked the intersection of Brady and Central Park around 11 p.m.
Overnight accident in Davenport
34th Street is currently blocked off between 11th and 12th Avenue.
13-year-old dies after traffic accident with Moline Police vehicle

Latest News

According to police, they are looking for 44-year-old Michael J. VanWinkle, of Galesburg....
Man wanted on theft charges in Galesburg
Gen. Mark A. Milley speaks at a Change of Command ceremony for the U.S Indo-Pacific Command,...
General says US may train Afghan forces in other countries
The Galesburg Police Department says they are looking for 34-year-old Kiantela D. Pierce, of...
Police: Woman wanted on aggravated battery charges in Galesburg
Officials say they are looking for 31-year-old Briton S. Carruthers, of Galesburg. Police say...
Galesburg man wanted on possession of controlled substance charges
FILE - In this March 30, 2021 file photo, President Joe Biden speaks after signing the PPP...
Biden pushes his big infrastructure plan in GOP stronghold