Alzheimer’s & Caregiving

By Debbie McFadden
Published: May. 7, 2021 at 8:28 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

Of the six million people living with Alzheimer’s Disease, two-thirds are women. It’s also women, mainly daughters, who are the caregivers of loved ones with Alzheimer’s. PSL guests include Debbie Brashear-Troester and Megan Olsen of Alzheimer’s Association, Iowa Chapter. Brashear-Troester quit her job as a nurse to provide fulltime care for her mother who suffers with the illness. Watch the segment to learn more about this important topic.

Interesting statistic: Women in their 60s are more than twice as likely to develop Alzheimer’s disease than breast cancer. Debbie’s advice is to others that might be facing a caregiver role is two-fold: reach out to resources available (from the Alzheimer’s Association & other sources) and take time for self-care because the situation is all-consuming. Call the 24/7 HELPLINE: 800-272-3900. Build a support network.

Alzheimer’s Association--Davenport Area Office / 2208 E 52nd Street, Suite B / Davenport, IA / 800.272.3900

