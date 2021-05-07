ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) -

Bebops Shop and it’s owner/operator (and overall plant and digging-in-the-dirt lover!), Jessica Ortiz is the PSL guest to explain her unique shop offerings and skill in making kokedamas (moss ball in Japanese). Kokedama is the art of placing a plant in a moss ball rather than a pot. Bebops is a nursery, garden center, & urban farm that offers more traditional houseplants and tools, etcetera. Jessica takes her business and creations to many markets throughout the QCA---such as Freight House Farmer’s Market, Journey To Joy in Moline, and Iron + Grain in East Moline. Her business logo is the mythical “Jackalope”.

Bebops Shop / 1700 2nd Avenue / Rock Island, IL / (731) 589-2315 / http://www.bebopsplantshop.com/ / Email: bebopsplantshop@gmail.com

