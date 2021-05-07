Conquering Self Doubt 3-Day Challenge

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

We find ourselves working harder, trying to make more money, trying to be better wife, parent, co-worker, or family member. But often that leads to finding ourselves feeling more and more burnt out. Coach Ru, Mindset Coach and regular PSL guest, points out that the self doubt pulls us farther and farther away from what we want, and closer to what we do not want. Fear stops us moving forward on what you want.

Coach Ru will be presenting a Faith Over Fear 3 Day Challenge for her FACEBOOK group. The program (it starts next Tuesday, May 11) is just one-hour per day. Do you believe you are Worthy and you CAN have more? Learn how your Self Doubt is Blocking you from your Success and Happiness, and what IS working for you!

Day 1: Build Confidence *What thought do you have on repeat that stops you from starting? *Do something different. *Let go of the old story and create your new story.

Day 2: Create Boundaries *Learn How creating boundaries can create space to achieve more. *Identify who you have, and who you want in your personal circle. “Learn How to use the fear to propel you into taking action!

Day 3: Create Realistic Expectations *Create small attainable steps to get you more of what you want! *Shift from Feeling “Less Than” to Knowing Your Worth * Confront your fears head on. Stop making excuses and get in the drivers seat of your life!

Rumaisa Khawaja is a Mindset Coach & Speaker, Writer, and Transformational Coach Certified in Social Emotional Intelligence in leadership and coaching that works out of the Quad Cities. Check out her podcast: “Real Talk with Ru” She also has a powerful Facebook Group called “Women Empowering Women: Relationships, Careers, Lifestyle, & Healthy Mindset”

Website / CALL: (833) 488-9355 / Email: rumaisa@mimqc.com / connect on instagram: @coachru1

Believe in yourself and trust in the process. Positive energy attracts positive outcomes. Posted by Coach Ru on Thursday, May 6, 2021

