Crews respond to house fire in Rock Island early Friday morning

Rock Island fire
Rock Island fire(KWQC)
Published: May. 7, 2021 at 4:16 AM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Multiple fire crews responded to a house fire in Rock Island early Friday morning.

Around 1:30 a.m., TV6 crews saw multiple fire trucks at a home on 33rd Street.

The Rock Island Fire Department tells TV6 no one was inside the home when the fire broke out and no firefighters were injured. Authorities also say the home has substantial damage and the houses on either side also have damage.

Authorities say crews are still on the scene investigating the cause. No other information is being provided at this time.

