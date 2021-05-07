CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted for violating probation

QUAD CITIES (KWQC) - A man is wanted by the Quad City MEG for violating his probation according to officials with Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities.

Officials say 38-year-old Michael Davidson is wanted for violating probation on original charges of possession of methamphetamine and obstructing justice.

He is bald with brown eyes and 6′0 and weighs 230 pounds.

If you have any information about these fugitives, you are urged to call Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500 or submit a Web Tip. DO NOT APPROACH THESE INDIVIDUALS! You do not have to give your name. CRIME STOPPERS will pay a cash reward of up to $2500 and you can remain anonymous.

