CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted on 1st-degree theft charges

QUAD CITIES (KWQC) - Have you seen Kylea Cartwright Jr.? Officials with Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities need your help in locating him.

Police in Rock Island and in Davenport are looking for him on multiple charges.

Cartwright Jr. is wanted for aggravated fleeing/eluding and 1st-degree theft.

The 24-year-old is 5′5 and weighs 120 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair.

