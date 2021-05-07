Advertisement

Enjoy the sun today rain and colder temps arrive Saturday afternoon

Some areas may pick up over an inch of rain this weekend
By Meteorologist Kevin Phelps
Published: May. 7, 2021 at 3:26 AM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
QUAD CITIES, IA/IL - Passing clouds early this morning may bring a few sprinkles to the area, but overall, we are tracking sunshine today and seasonally cool temps. Highs today will reach the mid and low 60s. Widespread rain will arrive on Saturday afternoon and continue overnight into Sunday. This will likely keep temps to the 50s and 60s on Saturday and potentially only the 40s and 50s on Sunday. Rainfall amounts will generally be in the half to full inch range. Quieter weather is on tap next week with temps gradually climbing back to near 70º by Thursday.

TODAY: Sunny. High: 64º. Wind: NW 10-20 mph.

TONIGHT: Clear. Low: 42°. Wind: NW 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Afternoons rain. High: 60º.

