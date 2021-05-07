Friends remember life of Moline 13-year-old killed while riding his bike, start fundraiser

MOLINE, Illinois (KWQC) - Charlie Hubbard was a boy full of life. A fun-loving kid who always made others feel welcome. The 13-year-old was tragically killed on Tuesday while riding his bike when he was struck by a Moline police officer’s squad car. Charlie was an active member of Crossroads Assembly of God in East Moline.

“He was the kind of kid that really had a huge heart for everybody. He really would go out of his way for someone. He constantly was worried if everyone was ok. He was the kind of kid that if somebody was sitting by themselves, he would go sit with them. He was also the kind of kid where, in 7th grade, usually we are all worried about what everybody else thinks. He didn’t. He dyed his hair blue. He didn’t care what anybody thought,” says Rob Tevis, Charlie’s pastor.

“He was a very extroverted, outgoing kid. He always wanted to do everything with everybody. He would always be the first to volunteer for activities,” says Destiny Tevis, a friend of Charlie.

Pastor Rob says although the situation is tragic, there is hope.

“We know that Charlie is with Jesus because he had faith. But how do we go on? There are no easy answers. But there’s hope, and we have to hold on to that hope because that’s the only way we can get through it,” says Tevis.

He started an online fundraiser for the family’s funeral expenses.

“They already have to worry about so much, I don’t want them to worry about more. Our church is going to help as much as possible but we also wanted to give a chance for the community because they are shocked and the best way sometimes to deal with something is to help others,” Tevis says.

So far, the community has raised over fifteen thousand dollars.

“Think about how many people that would have taken to come up with that kind of money. All those people care. It’s not the money, it’s that people are showing that they care in the Quad Cities,” says Tevis.

If you would like to help the family, you can donate to the GoFundMe here.

