Have you seen me: The search for Ben Roseland

CLINTON, Iowa (KWQC) - Clinton native Benjamin Roseland was last seen leaving a house party on the evening of February 9, 2008. He was 19-years-old at the time.

He told his friends he was going to get snacks at the Hy-Vee across the street, but camera footage proved that he never made it.

TV6 Investigates talked to Ben’s family and one sister who is as determined as she was over 10 years ago to find answers.

It still doesn’t make any sense to his family. 13 years, 2 months and six days later, the answer isn’t any closer than it was in 2008.

If he didn’t go to the Hy-Vee, then where did Ben go and why?

“Everyday. I think about it everyday,” said Ben’s younger sister, Helen Roseland, “it was a hectic time.”

In the winter of 2007, Ben went through a dramatic event.

“He had a DUI. He was in a head on collision and they needed the Jaws of Life to get him out,” said Helen, “he was air lifted back to Iowa City for multiple skull fractures and injuries to his face and neck, [and he] had injured another woman in the accident.

The crash had changed Ben’s life and perspective, and he was still dealing with the consequence when he disappeared.

According to Helen, Ben had a trial waiting for the whole incident and wrote about how he planned to get a lessened sentence and try to resolve it.

“He had put $5,000 down as his lawyer retainer for his trial. He was nervous for the outcome but he didn’t want a long term Felony on his record,” said Audra, Ben’s older sister, “so he was going that long term legal route making sure he was protecting himself.”

Audra, who Ben was closest with, says things were starting to look up, stating “he was in two classes at [Clinton Community College] and he was paying for them out of pocket. He was still gong to school, still doing his homework, working on his stuff.”

Helen was just in high school when Ben disappeared.

“I was 15, 15 when he disappeared and he was 19,” she said, claiming their age gap meant their relationship wasn’t as close or as deep as his and Audra’s. “For me and him it was a lot of the daily banter around the kitchen table.”

As an adult, Helen feels especially determined to put the pieces of Ben’s disappearance together. To find Ben. The search for him has been a personal journey to her.

“It must have been 2 to 3 years after he went missing, I was just engulfed, like obsessed with it,” said Helen.

After becoming too involved, at one point, she had to take a step back. Now that she’s taken some time, she is back with a new fervor to solve Ben’s case.

“I’m even reaching out to bens old friends on the internet,” she said.

Helen and the TV6 Investigates team walked around Clinton, retracing some of the steps that Ben actually took and the ones he supposedly made on the night that he went missing.

“He never even made it to the parking lot,” said Helen, “they have cameras in the parking lot so he never made it across the street.”

After Ben’s disappearance, a plethora of web-sleuths and psychics came pouring in with their own insights as to where he might be.

Helen has followed every lead in her own separate investigation from police, saying, “at this point nothing is too crazy, nothing is unheard of. I’ll listen to anything.”

None of them have yet explained how Ben’s shoes were found blocks away, however, on the other side of town.

“There’s not even sidewalks here to get under to the bridge to get to South Clinton,” Helen said, “why would you walk all of this to lose your shoes in the middle of the winter?”

Police and search crews thoroughly investigated Ben’s shoes when they were found with a search dog. They also searched the entire area of South Clinton but found nothing.

“We got a search and rescue boat come through, dredge the water,” said Helen, “we had a helicopter in the sky, K-9 units, we walked by foot, all of South Clinton--it’s not that big--and nothing was ever found.”

In Helen’s mind, the clue of Ben’s shoes is hardly a clue at all, saying, “my search doesn’t necessarily end here or begin here. His shoes were here and that’s all we know

Helen’s search for her brother has been a lifelong journey. She started by carrying around his missing posters in her car and joining search teams, to now having an investigation of her own.

She hopes that one day she will finally get answers, so she can start looking for closure instead.

For anyone who might know of Ben Roseland’s whereabouts--or for Ben himself--both Helen and Audra say there is not a day that goes by that his disappearance doesn’t effect them. They encourage anyone to please come forward with information.

There is a $3,400 reward for the person with information that will lead to Ben’s discovery. You can call the Crime Stopper’s line anonymously at 309-762-9500.

TV6 Investigates reached out to the Clinton Police Department on this matter and have yet to receive a response.

If you or anyone you know has a loved one missing, please email TV6 Investigates.

