High Demand for Skilled Labor

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

It’s graduation season, so it’s smart to recognize a line of work that offers good jobs. Skilled trades---jobs in constructions, manufacturing, engineering---is in dire need of young up-and-comers! Joining PSL over Zoom is Nicolle Picaray, Public Relations and Brand Communications Manager for Pella Corporation, a company on the front lines of finding and training people in skilled trades. Picaray emphasizes that there is an abundance of job openings at Pella and other companies for skilled tradespeople. One great aspect of getting into these fields is that you can often enter the workforce without a two or four year college degree.

Another point in the conversation is that Pella Corporation has partnered with SkillsUSA and Fine Homebuilding to prepare the next generation of skilled workers because the trade industry continues to face a labor shortage driven by the demands of a growing housing market and a shortage of qualified labor. For the second year in a row, the company is supporting Fine Homebuilding’s #KeepCraftAlive movement by committing $30,000 to the #KeepCraftAlive Scholarship Fund. Through the #KeepCraftAlive fund, 24 competitive, criteria-based scholarships for postsecondary education are distributed to SkillsuSA students at $2,500 each. Pella has supported the #KeepCraftAlive Scholarship Fund in the SkillsUSA Foundation since its inception three years ago. SkillsUSA is an organization established to improve the quality of the United States’ future skilled workforce.

GET JOB INFO HERE (pella.com/about/careers) CAREERS AT PELLA PAGE

