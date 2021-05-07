Advertisement

KnoxGalesburg Symphony Orchestra purchases two buildings

Kent Kriegshauser
Kent Kriegshauser(kwqc)
By KWQC Staff
Published: May. 7, 2021 at 3:43 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
GALESBURG, Ill. (KWQC) -The KnxoGalesburg Symphony Orchestra has purchased two buildings to provide the organization a permanent place to call home.

On Friday, May 7, 2021 the symphony announced it has purchased buildings at 95 and 107 N. Seminary Street. The acquisition will provide space for administrative offices, community events, and more.

In a statement, Lucas Wood, Executive Director said, “One of the largest obstacles we have always faced is our lack of a permanent home: a place that people can see and identify as the KGS. There is rampant confusion about whether or not we are the Orpheum, where we live, how to find us, and many others,” he said.

When they can safely resume full orchestra performances, the symphony will continue at The Orpheum Theater.

