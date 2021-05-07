Advertisement

Levitt AMP Galva Music Series

By Debbie McFadden
Published: May. 7, 2021 at 7:47 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GALVA, Ill. (KWQC) -

It’s back! After going virtual last year due to COVID, the Galva Arts Council announced the return of the Levitt AMP Galva Music Series. John Taylor, President of the event, is the PSL guest to celebrate this announcement and outline the talent lineup and more.

Taylor said the new permanent stage at Wiley Park should be finished by the start of the series. Galva is one of 20 Levitt AMP sites in the country and with a population of roughly 2,600 people, it’s one of the smallest communities to receive the grant.

This year, the Levitt AMP Galva Music Series is set to begin May 30th and run every Sunday through August 8th, except for July 4th. Each of the ten free concerts in this series will be held at Wiley Park in Galva, run from 6:00pm to 8:00pm, and feature two acts.

Levitt AMP Galva Music Series
Levitt AMP Galva Music Series(none)

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say 24-year-old Olivia J. Sheley, of Sterling, was last seen on Sunday, May 2, in...
Sterling police search for missing woman, still searching for murder suspect
Scott County Sheriff's Office
Judge: Dinkins to be held without bond in Breasia Terrell death
Police say 17-year-old Bonnie Clay has been found safe after being reported missing in Davenport.
Davenport Police say 17-year-old girl has been found safe
Prosecutors: Fatal shooting of Bettendorf man by officer was ‘reasonable,’ ‘justified’
Handcuffs
4 people hurt, three others arrested in fight at Moline housing complex

Latest News

Officials say 38-year-old Michael Davidson is wanted for violating probation on original...
CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted for violating probation
Officials with Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities say Samson is wanted for possession of...
CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted in Moline on possession of meth charges
Have you seen Kylea Cartwright Jr.? Officials with Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities need your...
CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted on 1st-degree theft charges
Novel Coronavirus
Tracking the Curve: Daily updates on local COVID-19 developments
Sylvis Brandon Nelson
Judge finds probable cause for man charged with killing girlfriend