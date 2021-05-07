GALVA, Ill. (KWQC) -

It’s back! After going virtual last year due to COVID, the Galva Arts Council announced the return of the Levitt AMP Galva Music Series. John Taylor, President of the event, is the PSL guest to celebrate this announcement and outline the talent lineup and more.

Taylor said the new permanent stage at Wiley Park should be finished by the start of the series. Galva is one of 20 Levitt AMP sites in the country and with a population of roughly 2,600 people, it’s one of the smallest communities to receive the grant.

This year, the Levitt AMP Galva Music Series is set to begin May 30th and run every Sunday through August 8th, except for July 4th. Each of the ten free concerts in this series will be held at Wiley Park in Galva, run from 6:00pm to 8:00pm, and feature two acts.

Levitt AMP Galva Music Series (none)

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.