Advertisement

London high-rise blaze raises new concerns about cladding

Damage to a 19-story tower block in New Providence Wharf in London, Friday, May 7, 2021....
Damage to a 19-story tower block in New Providence Wharf in London, Friday, May 7, 2021. Firefighters have tacked a blaze in a London apartment tower that has cladding similar to that used on a building where 72 people died in 2017. London Fire Brigade said about 125 firefighters tackled a fire on Friday that spread to three floors of a 19-story building in the city’s docklands.(Yui Mok/PA via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 7, 2021 at 8:14 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONDON (AP) — Fire broke out Friday in a London apartment tower which has cladding similar to that used on another housing block in the city where 72 people died in a 2017 blaze.

London Fire Brigade said about 125 firefighters tackled a fire that spread to three floors of a 19-story building in the city’s Docklands.

The fire brigade said “firefighters wearing breathing apparatus have carried out multiple rescues.” It said 38 adults and four children were treated by ambulance crews at the scene for shock and smoke inhalation, and two men were taken to a hospital for smoke inhalation.

Property developer Ballymore, which owns the building, said the blaze was “quickly brought under control.”

Ballymore has said 22% of the building’s façade is covered in aluminum composite cladding similar to that used on Grenfell Tower, which was destroyed in June 2017 in the deadliest domestic fire in the U.K. since World War II.

Investigators found that the flammable cladding helped a fire that started in an apartment kitchen at Grenfell race out of control.

Safety regulations brought in since then require similar dangerous cladding to be removed, but the work has not been carried out on some apartment towers because of wrangling over who should pay.

Survivors and relatives in the Grenfell United advocacy group said in a statement they were “horrified” by the new fire.

“When will the government take this scandal seriously? Enough is enough,” it said. “The government promised to remove dangerous cladding by June 2020 — it has completely failed its own target and every day that goes by lives are at risk.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say 24-year-old Olivia J. Sheley, of Sterling, was last seen on Sunday, May 2, in...
Sterling police search for missing woman, still searching for murder suspect
Scott County Sheriff's Office
Judge: Dinkins to be held without bond in Breasia Terrell death
Police say 17-year-old Bonnie Clay has been found safe after being reported missing in Davenport.
Davenport Police say 17-year-old girl has been found safe
Prosecutors: Fatal shooting of Bettendorf man by officer was ‘reasonable,’ ‘justified’
Handcuffs
4 people hurt, three others arrested in fight at Moline housing complex

Latest News

Officials say 38-year-old Michael Davidson is wanted for violating probation on original...
CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted for violating probation
FILE — In this May 6, 2020 file photo, the Statue of Liberty is visible behind refrigerator...
NYC still storing COVID-19 victims in refrigerated trucks
Officials with Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities say Samson is wanted for possession of...
CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted in Moline on possession of meth charges
This latest round of aid for renters was included in the $1.9 trillion relief package President...
White House allocates $21.6 billion in rental assistance
Have you seen Kylea Cartwright Jr.? Officials with Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities need your...
CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted on 1st-degree theft charges