Advertisement

New Name for Blood Center

Formerly known as the Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center, the change will help unite the service area
By Debbie McFadden
Published: May. 7, 2021 at 8:46 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

The blood center formerly known as the Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center has changed its name to ImpactLife.” News about the name change was announced on Monday, May 3. Kirby Winn, Manager of Public Relations at ImpactLife, joins PSL to explain that the change aims to unite the entire region that their services cover.

The change is only to the name and logo, not to the mission, vision or values of the blood center. The reason behind the decision is to eliminate confusion for hospital donors and hopefully increase donation. Winn said that there were times when the “Mississippi” part of the past label was thought to indicate that they were located in the U.S. state of Mississippi.

ImpactLife serves 120 hospitals across four states. The website shows in real time what the need is for specific blood types. See if your blood type is considered in critical need, anytime.

We are now ImpactLife!

Posted by ImpactLife on Monday, May 3, 2021

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say 24-year-old Olivia J. Sheley, of Sterling, was last seen on Sunday, May 2, in...
Sterling police search for missing woman, still searching for murder suspect
Scott County Sheriff's Office
Judge: Dinkins to be held without bond in Breasia Terrell death
Police say 17-year-old Bonnie Clay has been found safe after being reported missing in Davenport.
Davenport Police say 17-year-old girl has been found safe
Prosecutors: Fatal shooting of Bettendorf man by officer was ‘reasonable,’ ‘justified’
Handcuffs
4 people hurt, three others arrested in fight at Moline housing complex

Latest News

Officials say 38-year-old Michael Davidson is wanted for violating probation on original...
CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted for violating probation
Officials with Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities say Samson is wanted for possession of...
CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted in Moline on possession of meth charges
Have you seen Kylea Cartwright Jr.? Officials with Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities need your...
CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted on 1st-degree theft charges
Novel Coronavirus
Tracking the Curve: Daily updates on local COVID-19 developments
Sylvis Brandon Nelson
Judge finds probable cause for man charged with killing girlfriend