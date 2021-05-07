New Name for Blood Center

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

The blood center formerly known as the Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center has changed its name to “ImpactLife.” News about the name change was announced on Monday, May 3. Kirby Winn, Manager of Public Relations at ImpactLife, joins PSL to explain that the change aims to unite the entire region that their services cover.

The change is only to the name and logo, not to the mission, vision or values of the blood center. The reason behind the decision is to eliminate confusion for hospital donors and hopefully increase donation. Winn said that there were times when the “Mississippi” part of the past label was thought to indicate that they were located in the U.S. state of Mississippi.

ImpactLife serves 120 hospitals across four states. The website shows in real time what the need is for specific blood types. See if your blood type is considered in critical need, anytime.

We are now ImpactLife! Posted by ImpactLife on Monday, May 3, 2021

