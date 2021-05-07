Officials searching for man convicted of 2nd-degree robbery in Scott County

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Officials with the Iowa Department of Corrections issued a work release escape notice on a man in Scott County.

Officials say 32-year-old Earnest Jarmal Nunley failed to return to the Davenport Residential Correctional Facility on Thursday.

Nunley was convicted of 2nd-degree robbery and other crimes in Scott County.

He is described as being 5′6 and weighs 195 pounds. He was admitted to the facility on February 3, 2021.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police.

Work release escape notice: Davenport pic.twitter.com/g5mhonYwT8 — Iowa Corrections (@IowaCorrections) May 7, 2021

