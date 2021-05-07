Advertisement

“Plant after Mother’s Day”

Does it hold true here?
A Frost Advisory will be in effect Saturday morning. May 8, 2021
A Frost Advisory will be in effect Saturday morning. May 8, 2021(KWQC)
Published: May. 7, 2021 at 5:43 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOLINE, Iowa (KWQC) - Should we believe the saying we’ve heard from parents and grandparents that it’s safe to plant after Mother’s Day?

From 1920-2020, a majority of freezes (where temperatures dropped to 32 degrees or lower) in Moline was during the first two weeks of May.

MOLINE

Last Freeze (1920-2020)Percent
First week of May54%, 13 times
Second week of May33%, 8 times
Third week of May13%, 3 times
Fourth of May0%, 0 times

For Dubuque, there are similar numbers! However, 2 of the 35 times Dubuque had a freeze was during the fourth week of May.

DUBUQUE

Last freeze (1920-2020)Percent
First week of May54%, 19 times
Second week of May31%, 11 times
Third week of May8%, 3 times
Fourth week of May6%, 2 times

Overall, with Mother’s Day being the second Sunday of May, it is a safer bet to get the rest of planting done after it!

If there is a freeze later in the month, it is a smart idea to cover it up or bring it inside if possible. Cover plants up with newspaper, old sheets, garbage bags, or tarps. Make sure the covering is not heavy enough to damage the plant.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say 24-year-old Olivia J. Sheley, of Sterling, was last seen on Sunday, May 2, in...
Sterling police search for missing woman, still searching for murder suspect
Scott County Sheriff's Office
Judge: Dinkins to be held without bond in Breasia Terrell death
Police say 17-year-old Bonnie Clay has been found safe after being reported missing in Davenport.
Davenport Police say 17-year-old girl has been found safe
Handcuffs
4 people hurt, three others arrested in fight at Moline housing complex
Prosecutors: Fatal shooting of Bettendorf man by officer was ‘reasonable,’ ‘justified’

Latest News

Missing juvenile Devin Rasler was reported missing on May 2nd in the 800 block of Golden Valley...
UPDATE: Bettendorf Police say Rasler has been located.
Friends remember Moline 13-year-old killed while riding his bike
Friends remembers Moline 13-year old killed while riding his bike
Friends remember Moline 13-year-old killed while riding his bike
Friends remember life of Moline 13-year-old killed while riding his bike, start fundraiser
Friends remember Moline 13-year-old killed while riding his bike, start fundraiser
Friends remember Moline 13-year-old killed while riding his bike, start fundraiser