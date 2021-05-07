MOLINE, Iowa (KWQC) - Should we believe the saying we’ve heard from parents and grandparents that it’s safe to plant after Mother’s Day?

From 1920-2020, a majority of freezes (where temperatures dropped to 32 degrees or lower) in Moline was during the first two weeks of May.

MOLINE

Last Freeze (1920-2020) Percent First week of May 54%, 13 times Second week of May 33%, 8 times Third week of May 13%, 3 times Fourth of May 0%, 0 times

For Dubuque, there are similar numbers! However, 2 of the 35 times Dubuque had a freeze was during the fourth week of May.

DUBUQUE

Last freeze (1920-2020) Percent First week of May 54%, 19 times Second week of May 31%, 11 times Third week of May 8%, 3 times Fourth week of May 6%, 2 times

Overall, with Mother’s Day being the second Sunday of May, it is a safer bet to get the rest of planting done after it!

If there is a freeze later in the month, it is a smart idea to cover it up or bring it inside if possible. Cover plants up with newspaper, old sheets, garbage bags, or tarps. Make sure the covering is not heavy enough to damage the plant.

