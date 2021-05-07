Advertisement

Scott Co. Catholic Schools offer tuition grants

Published: May. 7, 2021 at 3:54 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Scott County Catholic Schools, a coalition of Catholic elementary schools in Davenport and Bettendorf, as well as Assumption High School, announced a new Tuition Transfer Credit program.

The TTC program was created to give a $1,500 tuition grant over two years for students entering grades 1 – 8 this fall, who are not currently enrolled in a Catholic school.

“We have an outstanding community inside our schools and our test scores outpace those of our peers. We don’t want tuition to be an obstacle for families whose children could benefit from a Catholic school education,” said Andy Craig, President of Assumption High School.

The program is meant to help offset financial barriers for families considering a Catholic education. A similar program has been well received in Omaha and Des Moines.

The Tuition Transfer Program begins immediately, and continues through the summer, or until available seats are filled.

Certain restrictions apply. For more information or to tour any of our schools, please go to www.sccsiowa.org

May 10 -15
QC Craft Beer Week May 10-15