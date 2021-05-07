Advertisement

Cloudy weekend with rain moving in Saturday

Some areas may pick up over an inch of rain this weekend
By Chief Meteorologist Erik Maitland
Published: May. 7, 2021 at 2:31 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
QUAD CITIES, IA/IL - YOUR FIRST ALERT FORECAST FROM CHIEF METEOROLOGIST ERIK MAITLAND:

Clear skies overnight will allow for chilly temperatures. A Frost Advisory is in effect for N.E. Iowa into N.W. and N.C. Illinois where

temps could dip to the low to mid 30s Saturday morning. Take precautions with your tender vegetation in these areas by covering it up or

bringing it inside for the night. It looks like rain develops by late afternoon or early evening on Saturday. The rain will fall Saturday

night into Sunday morning when it will start to move out of the area. Mother’s Day could end up remaining mostly cloudy with some

light showers in the afternoon. Our next chance for rain, after that, will hold off until Wednesday. Highs through the period will remain

mostly in the 60s but later next week we could get back to the low 70s!.

TONIGHT: CLEAR OVERNIGHT WITH PATCHY FROST NORTH. LOW: 37°. WIND: NE - 5

SATURDAY: BECOMING CLOUDY WITH RAIN DEVELOPING IN THE AFTERNOON. HIGH: 60°. WIND: SE 5-10

SUNDAY: CLOUDS AND RAIN, ESPECIALLY EARLY. HIGH: 55°.

