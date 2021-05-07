Sun today, cloudier weekend

QUAD CITIES, IA/IL - Today will be breezy and cooler with highs in the low to mid 60s. There will be the chance for patchy frost overnight in northern counties as temperatures fall to the mid-30s there. By the afternoon temperatures will be near 60 degrees, and there will be an increase in clouds. By the late afternoon/ early evening scattered rain showers begin and there will be heavier, widespread rain overnight. While the heavier rain falls there could be a few rumbles of thunder. The rain will end through the morning Sunday. Rainfall amounts still need to be monitored, but the heaviest will fall south.

TODAY: Sunny. High: 64º. Wind: NW 10-20 mph.

TONIGHT: Clear. Low: 43°. Wind: NW 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Afternoons rain. High: 60º.

