Advertisement

Sun today, cloudier weekend

Some areas may pick up over an inch of rain this weekend
By Alexis Hermansen
Published: May. 7, 2021 at 12:52 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUAD CITIES, IA/IL - Today will be breezy and cooler with highs in the low to mid 60s. There will be the chance for patchy frost overnight in northern counties as temperatures fall to the mid-30s there. By the afternoon temperatures will be near 60 degrees, and there will be an increase in clouds. By the late afternoon/ early evening scattered rain showers begin and there will be heavier, widespread rain overnight. While the heavier rain falls there could be a few rumbles of thunder. The rain will end through the morning Sunday. Rainfall amounts still need to be monitored, but the heaviest will fall south.

TODAY: Sunny. High: 64º. Wind: NW 10-20 mph.

TONIGHT: Clear. Low: 43°. Wind: NW 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Afternoons rain. High: 60º.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Live Updates

Most Read

Police say 24-year-old Olivia J. Sheley, of Sterling, was last seen on Sunday, May 2, in...
Sterling police search for missing woman, still searching for murder suspect
Scott County Sheriff's Office
Judge: Dinkins to be held without bond in Breasia Terrell death
Police say 17-year-old Bonnie Clay has been found safe after being reported missing in Davenport.
Davenport Police say 17-year-old girl has been found safe
Prosecutors: Fatal shooting of Bettendorf man by officer was ‘reasonable,’ ‘justified’
Handcuffs
4 people hurt, three others arrested in fight at Moline housing complex

Latest News

Heaviest south of I-80
Enjoy the sun today rain and colder temps arrive Saturday afternoon
Heaviest south of I-80
Rain returns late Saturday afternoon
FAF Billboard
Sun returns Friday
Getting back some sun Friday, but still cooler than average
First Alert Forecast - Getting back some sun Friday, but still cooler than average