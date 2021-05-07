TV6 hosts Cops ‘N Kids Community book drive

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Reading is a fundamental life skill but not every child has access to the books they need. You can help make a difference by joining TV6 for the Cops ‘N Kids Community book drive.

TV6 will host the book drive on Friday, May 21 from 6:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. You can pull up to the TV6 studios at 805 Brady Street, drop off a book or monetary donation and then exit onto Perry Street. The donations will go to area children and families in need.

TMBC at the Lincoln Center is addressing the immediate need of the youth in the community. They’re doing this with the Cops ‘N Kids mission.

“Cops ‘N Kids mission is to promote positive interaction with law enforcement at the same time encouraging literacy,” Tracy Singelton with the Lincoln Center said. “There is a direct link to poverty and crime, and subsequently literacy. The Lincoln Center is proud to partner with the Davenport Police Department and work together to promote positive youth development.”

The Davenport Police Department’s Community Impact Team is also a part of this partnership.

“I am excited to have a role in an initiative that emphasizes the importance of education and reading in our community,” Davenport Police Officer Kevin Carver said. “By placing these books in the hands of children who need them most, we have the privilege of shaping the future of our community, promoting literacy, and better preparing the youth of Davenport for a life of success.”

Starting in June, officers with the police department will carry books in their patrol cars. As they are out on patrol they will distribute books out to children they encounter.

The Lincoln Center will also be giving out new books monthly to parents who sign their children up.

This event is proudly sponsored by TV6, The Book Rack, Two Men and a Truck, the Lincoln Center, and the Davenport Police Department.

