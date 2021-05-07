UPDATE: Davenport Police say 17-year-old girl has been found and is safe

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - UPDATE: Davenport Police say Bonnie Clay, 17, has been found safely and is being reunited with family. They say the investigation continues and no other information is being provided at this time.

Previous Story:

The Davenport Police Department needs the community’s help in locating a missing Davenport girl.

17-year-old Bonnie Clay was last seen leaving the Radisson Hotel in Davenport on Wednesday, May 5th at approximately 3:00 pm.

Clay is 5 foot, 1 inches tall and weighs 110 lbs. She has black hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, you’re asked to call 911.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.