Advertisement

Bettendorf High School students hold Farmers Market

The Bettendorf high school student council held a farmers market in their school’s parking lot...
The Bettendorf high school student council held a farmers market in their school’s parking lot on Saturday, May 8.(KWQC)
By KWQC Staff
Published: May. 8, 2021 at 3:09 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Davenport, IOWA (KWQC) - The Bettendorf high school student council held a farmers market in their school’s parking lot on Saturday, May 8.

Over 30 vendors from around the Quad Cities community took part in the event from selling cookies to Marines having a pull-up challenge for those willing to compete.

Student council members had one goal in mind while organizing the event: raising enough money for next year’s students to get a free prom.

The Student Council Vice President, Macie Zimmerman said, “it would be one less thing people have to worry about. People already have to plan dinner and buy dresses and everything like that and I think it’s just more special to not have to worry about a prom ticket especially because they can get really expensive.”

Student Council Treasurer Ethan Geifman echoes that sentiment saying, “just being able to have fun and not worrying about being able to pay for a ticket, because a lot of schools you have to pay for the prom ticket. But we want to make sure everyone can attend that wants to attend.”

The Bettendorf Student Council has events throughout the year, but they say this event has been the most successful so far.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say 17-year-old Bonnie Clay has been found safe after being reported missing in Davenport.
Davenport Police say 17-year-old girl has been found safe
Friends remember Moline 13-year-old killed while riding his bike
Friends remember life of Moline 13-year-old killed while riding his bike, start fundraiser
Police say 24-year-old Olivia J. Sheley, of Sterling, was last seen on Sunday, May 2, in...
Sterling police search for missing woman, still searching for murder suspect
Missing juvenile Devin Rasler was reported missing on May 2nd in the 800 block of Golden Valley...
UPDATE: Bettendorf Police say Rasler has been located.
Police lights
Police: Two shot in Bettendorf late Friday night

Latest News

Residents will be given one box of groceries per car.
Islamic Center hosts free fresh produce drive
River Bandits host vaccine clinic
Get vaccinated, score a free ticket to a River Bandits game
River Bandits host vaccine clinic
River Bandits host vaccine clinic
Novel Coronavirus
Tracking the Curve: Daily updates on local COVID-19 developments