Bettendorf High School students hold Farmers Market

Davenport, IOWA (KWQC) - The Bettendorf high school student council held a farmers market in their school’s parking lot on Saturday, May 8.

Over 30 vendors from around the Quad Cities community took part in the event from selling cookies to Marines having a pull-up challenge for those willing to compete.

Student council members had one goal in mind while organizing the event: raising enough money for next year’s students to get a free prom.

The Student Council Vice President, Macie Zimmerman said, “it would be one less thing people have to worry about. People already have to plan dinner and buy dresses and everything like that and I think it’s just more special to not have to worry about a prom ticket especially because they can get really expensive.”

Student Council Treasurer Ethan Geifman echoes that sentiment saying, “just being able to have fun and not worrying about being able to pay for a ticket, because a lot of schools you have to pay for the prom ticket. But we want to make sure everyone can attend that wants to attend.”

The Bettendorf Student Council has events throughout the year, but they say this event has been the most successful so far.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.