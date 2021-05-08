UPDATE: Bettendorf Police say Rasler has been located.

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - The Bettendorf Police Department says missing juvenile, Devin Rasler, has been located.

Rasler was reported missing on May 2nd. He was last seen wearing a red sweatshirt and black pants.

He was last seen in the 800 block of Golden Valley Drive in Bettendorf.

The Bettendorf Police Department and Devin’s family thanks everyone for their help.

More details can be found on the Bettendorf Police Department’s Facebook post below.

The Bettendorf Police Department is asking for information on the whereabouts of Devin Rasler, a juvenile missing... Posted by Bettendorf Police Department on Friday, May 7, 2021

