MAQUOKETA, Iowa (KWQC)

Quad Cities Live continues its Summer Camp Series and features Camp Shalom, a Christian summer camp located in Maquoketa. Ben Carlson, Program Director of Camp Shalom, joins QCL over Zoom to talk about what the camp offers families. Additionally, COVID protocol is discussed.

CAMP ADDRESS: 6262 Caves Road Maquoketa, IA 52060 / MAIN OFFICE: 960 E. 53rd Street Suite 1B / Davenport, IA 52807 / (563) 323 2790 / FACEBOOK

