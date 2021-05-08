Advertisement

Coroner: 3 killed after apparently igniting black powder

First responders were called to an area west of the Starved Rock State Park boat ramp where...
First responders were called to an area west of the Starved Rock State Park boat ramp where they they discovered three dead males around 7:20 p.m. Thursday.(WEEK-TV)
Published: May. 8, 2021 at 3:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
NORTH UTICA, Ill. (AP) - Authorities say three people have died after apparently igniting a “black powder substance” along a riverbank near a state park in northern Illinois along. First responders were called to an area west of the Starved Rock State Park boat ramp where they they discovered three dead males around 7:20 p.m. Thursday. LaSalle County Coroner Rich Ploch says the three died from injuries they received in the explosion.  Black powder was the original gunpowder and can be used to make fireworks. Autopsies are planned. The victims’ names haven’t been released. The explosion occurred about 75 miles southwest of Chicago.

