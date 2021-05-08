Electric-vehicle plant invests $75M, brings Joliet 745 jobs

JOLIET, Ill. (AP) - A Canadian electric-vehicle maker will build its first U.S. manufacturing facility in Joliet to produce small trucks and heavier electric machinery. Illinois officials said Friday that Lion Electric Co. will invest at least $75 million in a plant that ultimately will produce 20,000 zero-emission vehicles a year and create 745 or more jobs. Gov. J.B. Pritzker says Lion’s vehicles will help the state reach its goal of having 1 million electric vehicles in circulation by 2030. Lion founder and CEO Marc Bedard says the move responds to greater demand for American-made electric vehicle and will bring production closer to customers.

