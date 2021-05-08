Expect longer wait times at restaurants for Mother’s Day

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - If you’re planning on going out this weekend to celebrate Mother’s Day, you may see some long lines. According to the National Restaurant Association, restaurants are still missing about 15% of their staff. Many restaurants including Twin Span Brewing say they want to help you celebrate this weekend but are asking for your patience.

84% of restaurant owners say they are short-staffed, according to the National Restaurant Association. Executive Chef Juan Hernandez shares, “unfortunately we have a little short-staffed so we are sitting whatever my team can handle, working 10-12 hours and we’re closing earlier because we’re too tired... we wish we could have better customer service, more revenue. That’s what we work for. But at this point, it’s a little overwhelming sometimes.”

Instead of having five to six employees in the kitchen, Hernandez says they have two to three at a time. That means you’ll have longer wait times for seating and eating. Hernandez says he wishes everybody could get a table as soon as they’d like, but “it’s better for us to say it’s going to take a few minutes to seat you rather than seat you and wait at a table and say ‘what’s going on? my food is taking 40 minutes and there’s a bad service.’ There’s a reason for that.”

Some customers say the long wait times are fine with them. Joe, Owen, and Becky Bal enjoyed dinner Friday night at Twin Span Brewing. Joe says he’s seen a lot of public support for local restaurants. Becky added, “I think customers understand what’s going on with the pandemic and being short-staffed so I think we understand.” They both said they had a nice experience at the restaurant.

For restaurants like 1/2 Nelson who say they’re lucky to be fully staffed, this Mother’s Day will be a new experience for them. “We’re excited to be open for our first Mother’s Day. Between the flood in 2019 and restaurants being closed last year, it’s our first opportunity to be open this year,” says Mathew Osborn, the owner of 1/2 Nelson. He says the restaurant is typically closed Sundays, but this weekend they’ll be open for the holiday.

If you do go out this weekend, remember to be patient. “We hope that we can take care of the ones that show up the best we can,” says Hernandez. He hopes now that college students are coming home soon, they’ll be able to get some of their staff back.

To help combat the short staffing, many restaurants and small businesses are hosting a job fair at the TBK Sports Complex. It’s Wednesday, May 19th from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 4 to 7 p.m.

