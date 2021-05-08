Advertisement

Get vaccinated, score a free ticket to a River Bandits game

By Marci Clark
Published: May. 8, 2021 at 4:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Hundreds of Quad Citizens scored a free ticket to a River Bandits game Saturday morning by getting vaccinated. Modern Woodmen Park hosted a mass vaccination clinic to encourage people to enjoy summer activities like baseball, safely. The clinic gave out the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

“In the Quad Cities region, our vaccination rate is not keeping pace with the nation or even the states of Illinois or Iowa. We’re a little behind the curve here and we need to accelerate that,” says Ken Croken, Scott County Supervisor and River Bandits Owner.

To increase vaccinations, the River Bandits are providing an incentive. Everyone vaccinated at Saturday morning’s clinic received a free ticket to any home game throughout the season.

“This is the only vaccine clinic offered so far where you actually get a prize for coming,” says Croken, “Everybody leaves every vaccine clinic with peace of mind and a sense of having done what needs doing and that of course is more important than anything else we might do, but being able to come back and enjoy any River Bandits home game, free of charge, that’s a winner.”

When the River Bandits host their home opener on Tuesday, May 11, safety protocol will still be in place for those fully vaccinated.

“Major league baseball is requiring that one wear a mask at all times when inside the stadium vaccinated or not. We will also have the capacity to accommodate social distancing should they wish to be seated in a group. People will be safe between vaccinations, social distancing, and masks. So people should feel confident and indeed excited to come out and play ball again,” Croken says.

The River Bandits will host their home opener on Tuesday night at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are still available on the River Bandits website.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say 17-year-old Bonnie Clay has been found safe after being reported missing in Davenport.
Davenport Police say 17-year-old girl has been found safe
Friends remember Moline 13-year-old killed while riding his bike
Friends remember life of Moline 13-year-old killed while riding his bike, start fundraiser
Police say 24-year-old Olivia J. Sheley, of Sterling, was last seen on Sunday, May 2, in...
Sterling police search for missing woman, still searching for murder suspect
Missing juvenile Devin Rasler was reported missing on May 2nd in the 800 block of Golden Valley...
UPDATE: Bettendorf Police say Rasler has been located.
Police lights
Police: Two shot in Bettendorf late Friday night

Latest News

River Bandits host vaccine clinic
River Bandits host vaccine clinic
Novel Coronavirus
Tracking the Curve: Daily updates on local COVID-19 developments
Police lights
Police: Two shot in Bettendorf late Friday night
Your First Alert Forecast