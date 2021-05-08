Get vaccinated, score a free ticket to a River Bandits game

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Hundreds of Quad Citizens scored a free ticket to a River Bandits game Saturday morning by getting vaccinated. Modern Woodmen Park hosted a mass vaccination clinic to encourage people to enjoy summer activities like baseball, safely. The clinic gave out the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

“In the Quad Cities region, our vaccination rate is not keeping pace with the nation or even the states of Illinois or Iowa. We’re a little behind the curve here and we need to accelerate that,” says Ken Croken, Scott County Supervisor and River Bandits Owner.

To increase vaccinations, the River Bandits are providing an incentive. Everyone vaccinated at Saturday morning’s clinic received a free ticket to any home game throughout the season.

“This is the only vaccine clinic offered so far where you actually get a prize for coming,” says Croken, “Everybody leaves every vaccine clinic with peace of mind and a sense of having done what needs doing and that of course is more important than anything else we might do, but being able to come back and enjoy any River Bandits home game, free of charge, that’s a winner.”

When the River Bandits host their home opener on Tuesday, May 11, safety protocol will still be in place for those fully vaccinated.

“Major league baseball is requiring that one wear a mask at all times when inside the stadium vaccinated or not. We will also have the capacity to accommodate social distancing should they wish to be seated in a group. People will be safe between vaccinations, social distancing, and masks. So people should feel confident and indeed excited to come out and play ball again,” Croken says.

The River Bandits will host their home opener on Tuesday night at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are still available on the River Bandits website.

