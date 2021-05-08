Islamic Center hosts free fresh produce drive

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) -The Islamic Center of the Quad Cities is hosting its monthly free fresh produce drive to help support Quad Cities families during the pandemic.

It will be held on Sunday, May 9 from 2 pm to 3:30 pm at the center.

This event is held every second Sunday of the month. Residents will be given one box of groceries per car.

For anyone interested in attending, the address for the center is 6005 34th Avenue in Moline.

