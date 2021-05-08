Moderate to heavy rain tonight

QUAD CITIES, IA/IL - Rain has been moving through central Iowa this afternoon and will be in the QCA for the evening and tonight. The rain will become more widespread and could come with a few rumbles of thunder. To start Mother’s Day, the rain will move east. Apart from the clouds having a chance to produce an isolated sprinkle or two, most of the area will be dry for the afternoon. It will be cooler Sunday with highs in the 50s and breezy conditions. Highs for the start of next week will still be in the 60s before warming by Thursday and Friday to near 70.

TONIGHT: A few thunderstorms possible, rain. Low: 38°. Wind: E 10-20 mph.

MOTHER’S DAY: Mostly cloudy, breezy, lingering showers possible. High: 55°. Wind: NE 10-20+ mph.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Clearing. Low: 39°. Wind: N 0-5 mph.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.