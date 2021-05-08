Advertisement

Police: Two shot in Bettendorf late Friday night

Police lights
Police lights(Associated Press)
By KWQC Staff
Published: May. 8, 2021 at 10:22 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - Police in Bettendorf are investigating a shooting incident that happened late Friday night in Bettendorf.

In a press release, Bettendorf Police responded at around 11:07 p.m. to the 2700 block of Magnolia Drive in Bettendorf. Two male adults, ages 19 and 29 were injured with gunshot wounds and were then transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. One of the subjects was flown to a hospital in Iowa City.

According to police, it appears there are two subjects involved in the shooting, and it does not appear to be a random act of violence.

Detectives were called out along with additional Emergency Response Unit personnel to conduct interviews, collect evidence and video, and serve search warrants. There were nearby vehicles and residences damaged from the bullets. Police say no arrests have been made and there is no further danger to the public.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to call the Bettendorf Police Department at (563)-344-4017 or call Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities at 309-762-9500. You can also submit an anonymous tip via the “P3 Tips” mobile app or submit a tip online at “qccrimestoppers.com

