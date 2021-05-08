QCL at Beaux Arts Fair: Pt 3

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

The Beaux Arts Fund Committee invites you to be a part of the biannual Beaux Art Fairs held every May & September. The 2021 Spring Air Fair is happening (after having to go virtual last year due to COVID). Both fairs are always held rain or shine. Jake interviews Jacque Crable, Uniquely Yours Metal Art (for indoor or outdoor) decor.

Spring Art Fair

May 8 & 9, 2021

Sat. 10-5 Sun. 10-4

Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds / 2815 W. Locust St. / Davenport, IA

Here is a map of the booths.

Here is a link to the artists that will be featuring their works at the Spring fair (with links to their artist homepages).

MEET THE ARTISTS PAGE

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.