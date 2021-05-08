QCL at Beaux Arts Fair: Pt 3
Published: May. 8, 2021 at 7:58 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -
The Beaux Arts Fund Committee invites you to be a part of the biannual Beaux Art Fairs held every May & September. The 2021 Spring Air Fair is happening (after having to go virtual last year due to COVID). Both fairs are always held rain or shine. Jake interviews Jacque Crable, Uniquely Yours Metal Art (for indoor or outdoor) decor.
May 8 & 9, 2021
Sat. 10-5 Sun. 10-4
Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds / 2815 W. Locust St. / Davenport, IA
Here is a link to the artists that will be featuring their works at the Spring fair (with links to their artist homepages).
