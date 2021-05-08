Advertisement

QCL at Beaux Arts Fair: Pt 4

By Debbie McFadden
Published: May. 8, 2021 at 7:57 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

The Beaux Arts Fund Committee invites you to be a part of the biannual Beaux Art Fairs held every May & September. The 2021 Spring Air Fair is happening (after having to go virtual last year due to COVID). Both fairs are always held rain or shine. During this live shot, Jake Eastburn interviews an artist from Fulton, IL, James Johnson of Indigo Turtle Art. Featured is a beautiful array of his handcrafted jewelry.

Spring Art Fair

May 8 & 9, 2021

Sat. 10-5 Sun. 10-4

Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds / 2815 W. Locust St. / Davenport, IA

Here is a map of the booths.

Here is a link to the artists that will be featuring their works at the Spring fair (with links to their artist homepages).

MEET THE ARTISTS PAGE

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say 17-year-old Bonnie Clay has been found safe after being reported missing in Davenport.
Davenport Police say 17-year-old girl has been found safe
Friends remember Moline 13-year-old killed while riding his bike
Friends remember life of Moline 13-year-old killed while riding his bike, start fundraiser
Police say 24-year-old Olivia J. Sheley, of Sterling, was last seen on Sunday, May 2, in...
Sterling police search for missing woman, still searching for murder suspect
Missing juvenile Devin Rasler was reported missing on May 2nd in the 800 block of Golden Valley...
UPDATE: Bettendorf Police say Rasler has been located.
Have you seen me: The search for Ben Roseland
Have you seen me: The search for Ben Roseland

Latest News

Camp Shalom gears up for 2021 Summer season
Camp Shalom
The River Bandits season opener is Tuesday
Quad Cities River Bandits 2021 Season
Camp Shalom gears up for 2021 Summer season
Camp Shalom
The River Bandits season opener is Tuesday
River Bandits 2021 Season
BEaux ARts Fair 1
QCL at Beaux Arts Fair