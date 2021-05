DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

Dave Heller of Main Street Baseball joins QCL over Zoom to talk about the upcoming season for the team now affiliated with the Kansas City Royals. The Quad Cities River Bandits will start a homestand next Tuesday, May 11, at Modern Woodman Park. Watch the segment to learn more about the season and COVID mitigation rules.

