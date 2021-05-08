Advertisement

Showers Arrive This Afternoon

Some locations may pick up over an inch of rain this weekend
By Theresa Bryant
Published: May. 8, 2021 at 6:49 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
QUAD CITIES, IA/IL - Looks like we’ve got a good chance for rain over the Mother’s Day weekend. Expect increasing cloudiness with several dry hours during the day, followed by showers developing during the afternoon. Rain should continue into the overnight hours, with a few thunderstorms possible. We’ll see more rain heading into Mother’s Day, before winding down by afternoon. Precipitation could reach 1″ or more for some locations. Look for dry conditions heading into the week. As far as temperatures are concerned, they’ll remain unseasonably cool, with highs in the 50′s and 60′s over the next several days.

TODAY: Sunny early, then increasing cloudiness with a chance for showers developing by afternoon. High: 60°. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Cloudy with showers and possibly a few thunderstorms. Moderate to heavy rain overnight. Low: 42°. Wind: E 10-20 mph.

MOTHER’S DAY: Mostly cloudy and cool with a chance for lingering showers. High: 55°. Wind: NE 10-20+ mph.

