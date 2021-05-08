Advertisement

Violations of ICE detention standards found at Illinois jail

Between February 2020 and February 2021, the Pulaski County jail had 111 cases of COVID-19.
By KWQC Staff
Published: May. 8, 2021 at 3:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
CHICAGO (AP) - The U.S. Department of Homeland Security inspector general has released a report detailing several violations at a southern Illinois jail that houses Immigration and Customs Enforcement detainees. An inspection of the Pulaski County Jail revealed the facility didn’t consistently enforce the use of facial coverings, social distancing and other precautions that would have mitigated the spread of COVID-19. Between February 2020 and February 2021, the jail had 111 cases of COVID-19. The Ullin facility had an average daily population of 107 detainees at the time of the inspection, with a maximum capacity of 216 inmates. The inspector general’s office noted ICE has agreed to five recommendations designed to improve conditions at the jail.

