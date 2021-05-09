Advertisement

Cool night

Quiet Weather Heading Into The Work Week
By Alexis Hermansen
Published: May. 9, 2021 at 5:53 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
QUAD CITIES, IA/IL - After the healthy rain overnight where many locations saw 1-2 inches, more of us have been seeing filtered sunshine! Highs today were mainly in the 50s. Tonight, temperatures will drop to the upper 30s and tomorrow highs will be near 60. Monday will have partly sunny skies and lighter winds than Sunday. There will be a small chance Monday evening to see a spotty shower to the south, while the rest of us stay dry. Overall, there will be dry conditions ahead and temperatures slowly rise through the week. Late Friday rain chances return.

TONIGHT: Partial clearing. Low: 40°. Wind: SW 0-5 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and cool. High: 60°. Wind: N 5-10 mph.

MONDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear. Low: 39°. Wind: N 0-5 mph.

Rainfall reports
Drying out
Mostly Cloudy, Then Clearing This Afternoon/Evening
Mostly Cloudy, Then Clearing This Afternoon/Evening
Your First Alert Forecast