Advertisement

Large police presence at Annie Wittenmyer Youth Center

There is a large police presence near the 2800 block of Eastern Avenue.
There is a large police presence near the 2800 block of Eastern Avenue.(KWQC)
Published: May. 8, 2021 at 10:07 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - There is a large police presence near the 2800 block of Eastern Avenue.

About four Davenport police vehicles are surrounding the Annie Wittenmyer Youth Center. A TV6 crew on scene says the officers appear to be focusing inside the facility run by Family Resources.

This is a developing story, check back for more updates.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say 17-year-old Bonnie Clay has been found safe after being reported missing in Davenport.
Davenport Police say 17-year-old girl has been found safe
Friends remember Moline 13-year-old killed while riding his bike
Friends remember life of Moline 13-year-old killed while riding his bike, start fundraiser
Police lights
Police: Two shot in Bettendorf late Friday night
Police say 24-year-old Olivia J. Sheley, of Sterling, was last seen on Sunday, May 2, in...
Sterling police search for missing woman, still searching for murder suspect
Missing juvenile Devin Rasler was reported missing on May 2nd in the 800 block of Golden Valley...
UPDATE: Bettendorf Police say Rasler has been located.

Latest News

TV6 is excited to announce a special program called The Pitch, which will air on TV6 on...
Local organizations win big on The Pitch
Traffic appears to be backed up for about one mile on the Illinois-bound I-74 bridge.
Traffic back open on Illinois bound I-74 bridge
Novel Coronavirus
Tracking the Curve: Daily updates on local COVID-19 developments
Residents will be given one box of groceries per car.
Islamic Center hosts free fresh produce drive