Large police presence at Annie Wittenmyer Youth Center
Published: May. 8, 2021 at 10:07 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - There is a large police presence near the 2800 block of Eastern Avenue.
About four Davenport police vehicles are surrounding the Annie Wittenmyer Youth Center. A TV6 crew on scene says the officers appear to be focusing inside the facility run by Family Resources.
This is a developing story, check back for more updates.
