Moderate/Heavy Rain Gradually Exits This Morning

Quiet Weather Heading Into The Work Week
By Theresa Bryant
Published: May. 9, 2021 at 7:15 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
QUAD CITIES, IA/IL - We got a good soaking rain during the overnight hours, with many locations getting in excess of 1″ of precipitation. Rain will remain moderate to heavy over the next few hours, but should begin to lighten considerably later this morning, then come to an end by midday. Look for highs only reaching the 50′s, with blustery winds out of the northeast making it feel even cooler. Clouds will begin to clear out this evening, followed by sunshine to start a fairly uneventful work week. Temperatures dipping into the 30′s could produce a very chilly start Monday morning. Otherwise, expect quiet and dry weather through the period, with a slight chance for rain by Friday. Highs should reach the 60′s until we get near the 70 degree mark by the end of the week.

Happy Mother’s Day!

TODAY: Mostly cloudy and cool with lingering moderate to heavy rain, mainly this morning. High: 57°. Wind: NE 15-25+ mph.

TONIGHT: Evening clouds, then partial clearing overnight. Low: 39°. Wind: SW 5 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and cool. High: 60°. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.

