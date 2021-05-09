Advertisement

Mostly Cloudy, Then Clearing This Afternoon/Evening

Quiet Weather Heading Into The Work Week
By Theresa Bryant
Published: May. 9, 2021 at 12:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
QUAD CITIES, IA/IL - We got a good soaking rain during the overnight hours, with many locations getting 1″ to 2″+ of precipitation. That precipitation has finally come to an end. Look for lingering clouds, with some sun popping up by late afternoon. Temperatures will stay cool, with highs only reaching the 50′s. Breezy winds out of the northeast will make it feel even cooler. Clouds will really begin to clear out in earnest this evening, followed by sunshine to start a fairly uneventful work week. Temperatures dipping into the 30′s could produce a very chilly start Monday morning. Otherwise, expect quiet and dry weather through the period, with a slight chance for rain by Friday. Highs should reach the 60′s until we get near the 70 degree mark by the end of the week.

Happy Mother’s Day!

TODAY: Mostly cloudy, breezy and cool. Some sun by late afternoon. High: 57°. Wind: NE 10-20+ mph.

TONIGHT: Evening clouds, then partial clearing overnight. Low: 39°. Wind: SW 5 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and cool. High: 60°. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.

