Mother’s Day Forecast

QUAD CITIES, Iowa (KWQC) - For Mother’s Day, not many will want to be outside for long! The day will start out with rain and have strong winds and cold temperatures through the day.

OVERNIGHT

The night is when a majority of the rain will fall. During this time there will be pockets of heavier rain possible. While the heaviest rain falls, a few rumbles of thunder could come with it.

A majority of the weekend rain will fall overnight. (kwqc)

Winds will also be picking up to 10-20 mph. This rain could bring 1″-1.5″ in areas near the Quad Cities.

SUNDAY

In the early morning hours, breakfast in bed may be the better bet! Showers will still be moving through the area. Areas in northern Illinois will have colder temperatures in the 30s, and that will give the chance to mix in with a few flakes. By the late morning the rain will come to an end.

The Quad Cities will be cold and windy for Mother's Day. (kwqc)

Overall, the day will be cold with temperatures only reaching the 50s. The stronger winds will give a light chill if you head outside, so remember the extra layer. Although Mother’s Day will be colder, there will be rising temperatures through the week.

